Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 148.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,763 shares during the period. Paychex makes up 1.7% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $25,691,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Paychex by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of PAYX traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,404. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

