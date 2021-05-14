Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $422.76.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $171,299,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 286,171.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,394,000 after acquiring an additional 217,490 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 70.8% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,348,000 after acquiring an additional 169,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 88.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,009,000 after acquiring an additional 165,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,133,000 after acquiring an additional 163,870 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $12.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,141. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a one year low of $233.27 and a one year high of $471.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

