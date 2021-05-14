PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s 5th Largest Position

Cortland Associates Inc. MO decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 71,079 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 5.9% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in PayPal were worth $51,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,124,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,113,000 after acquiring an additional 104,029 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1,088.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 526,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,922,000 after acquiring an additional 482,453 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.75. The stock had a trading volume of 131,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,955,846. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.06. The firm has a market cap of $288.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.02 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Macquarie upped their price objective on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.