Paytomat Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Paytomat has a total market cap of $206,671.27 and $2,403.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Paytomat has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Paytomat coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00090076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.90 or 0.00609802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.17 or 0.00232814 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.12 or 0.01128828 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $605.67 or 0.01203437 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

