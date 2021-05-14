PegNet (PEG) Reaches Market Cap of $817,226.78

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 28.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. PegNet has a total market cap of $817,226.78 and $1,025.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00098068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.95 or 0.00596199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.19 or 0.00244138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $603.26 or 0.01215275 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $609.28 or 0.01227398 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

