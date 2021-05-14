Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Trading Up 1.5%

Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO) was up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 52.04 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 51.78 ($0.68). Approximately 11,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 171,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.67).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.18 million and a PE ratio of -9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89.

Pelatro Company Profile (LON:PTRO)

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for customer value management teams to manage the campaign life-cycle of subscribers and retailers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, unified communication management, and data monetization.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Pelatro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelatro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.