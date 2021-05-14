Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,602,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 69,818 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Pembina Pipeline worth $46,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBA. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PBA stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $32.38.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.1723 dividend. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 71.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBA. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.