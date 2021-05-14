Pendle Hits Market Cap of $30.50 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 14th. Pendle has a total market cap of $30.50 million and $47,604.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00003642 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pendle has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00090458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.88 or 0.00601911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.75 or 0.00233224 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.78 or 0.01154333 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $612.62 or 0.01213437 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,582,875 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.