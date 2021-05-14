Peony Achieves Market Cap of $1.13 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Peony has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $2,606.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00079664 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001332 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003748 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000085 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,918,899 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.