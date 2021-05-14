People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.41

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.41 and last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 263992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $75,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George P. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,825.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,390 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,370. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 42.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 256,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth about $12,043,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.