pEOS (PEOS) Price Hits $0.0046

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One pEOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. pEOS has a market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $1,192.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, pEOS has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00093044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.50 or 0.00599394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.35 or 0.00241242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004654 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $582.71 or 0.01158451 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $612.25 or 0.01217176 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

