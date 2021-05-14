PEPS Coin (PEPS) Market Cap Hits $378,097.56

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $378,097.56 and $181.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000184 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00018698 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.24 or 0.00228722 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,907,447 coins and its circulating supply is 44,667,280 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

