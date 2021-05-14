PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Boosted by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.7% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $256,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,578. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.64 and a 200-day moving average of $140.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

