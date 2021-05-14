Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP Sells $118,683.60 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $118,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PRDO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.20. 400,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,064. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $859.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRDO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 5.3% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.