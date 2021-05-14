Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,829,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,029 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.12% of Performance Food Group worth $163,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $1,630,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $12,329,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.