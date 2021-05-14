Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.17

Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.17 and traded as low as $5.77. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 55,038 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $52.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPIH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 97,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 34.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 195,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

