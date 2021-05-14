Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.70

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.70 and last traded at $42.70, with a volume of 90805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDRDY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

