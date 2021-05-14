Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Trading 14.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 14th. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $201.54 million and $45.28 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perpetual Protocol coin can now be bought for about $9.25 or 0.00018391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00089750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00020138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $585.77 or 0.01165036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00069486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00114029 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00063862 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

