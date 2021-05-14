Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded Persimmon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Simmons downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Persimmon alerts:

PSMMY stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.53. 3,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,723. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.54. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $49.21 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.64.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.