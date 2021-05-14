Peter Southby Purchases 13 Shares of EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby purchased 13 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,196 ($15.63) per share, with a total value of £155.48 ($203.14).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Peter Southby sold 7,342 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($16.64), for a total transaction of £93,537.08 ($122,206.79).

On Monday, March 15th, Peter Southby bought 14 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,120 ($14.63) per share, with a total value of £156.80 ($204.86).

On Monday, February 15th, Peter Southby bought 13 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) per share, for a total transaction of £144.82 ($189.21).

On Saturday, February 13th, Peter Southby purchased 14 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,104 ($14.42) per share, for a total transaction of £154.56 ($201.93).

LON EMIS opened at GBX 1,194 ($15.60) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £755.93 million and a P/E ratio of 25.21. EMIS Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 955 ($12.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,276 ($16.67). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,179.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,095.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EMIS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.66%.

About EMIS Group

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

