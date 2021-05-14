Petrofac (LON:PFC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $131.45

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 131.45 ($1.72) and traded as high as GBX 145.41 ($1.90). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.89), with a volume of 4,442,175 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £501.57 million and a P/E ratio of -3.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 131.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Petrofac alerts:

In other Petrofac news, insider Ayman Asfari sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £25,048.80 ($32,726.42). Also, insider Matthias Bichsel acquired 4,965 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £5,014.65 ($6,551.67).

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.