Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Price Target Increased to C$1.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) had its price target raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of PTRUF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. 30,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,666. Petrus Resources has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42.
Petrus Resources Company Profile
