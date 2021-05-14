Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Raised to C$9.75

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PEYUF. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

PEYUF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.38. 28,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,128. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

