Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,472,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 328,975 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Pfizer worth $162,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.8% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.8% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 14,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.7% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 39,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $223.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.11 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.74.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

