PG&E (NYSE:PCG) PT Raised to $16.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PCG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PG&E has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 153.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 4,285.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.