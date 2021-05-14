Phala Network (PHA) Trading Up 29.8% Over Last 7 Days

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, Phala Network has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $207.20 million and approximately $73.35 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00092666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00019904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.28 or 0.01203330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00066476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00063546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00110713 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

