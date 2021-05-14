Phala.Network Price Up 29.6% Over Last 7 Days (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Phala.Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala.Network has a market cap of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

