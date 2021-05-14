Phantasma (SOUL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $172,442.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Phantasma has a total market cap of $49.73 million and $172,442.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,192.85 or 1.00288507 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00052289 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00011902 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.91 or 0.00251583 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004412 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 coins and its circulating supply is 99,181,072 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

