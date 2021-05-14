Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $13.00

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.00, but opened at $12.00. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pharming Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
