Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $13.00

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.00, but opened at $12.00. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pharming Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,895,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000. Pharming Group comprises about 1.2% of JW Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JW Asset Management LLC owned about 2.97% of Pharming Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

