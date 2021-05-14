PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,059. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $131.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHAS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

