PHI Token (PHI) Price Hits $0.23

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One PHI Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PHI Token has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. PHI Token has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $4,667.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00090163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00020373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $559.88 or 0.01101148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00071520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00114003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00063723 BTC.

PHI Token Profile

PHI Token (PHI) is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

Buying and Selling PHI Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars.

