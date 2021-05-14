Phore (PHR) Trading Down 27.8% Over Last Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last week, Phore has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000574 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $6.91 million and $9,360.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00015301 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00033074 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $740.46 or 0.01481094 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,084,117 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

