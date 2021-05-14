PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities

Analysts at Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

Shares of PHX Minerals stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $5.43.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 78.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PHX Minerals news, Director Christopher T. Fraser bought 80,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 232,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens bought 40,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,946. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,830,762 shares of company stock worth $3,804,652 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 367.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,783 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

