Pi Financial Raises CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$81.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Pi Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CCL.B. TD Securities upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.50.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

TSE:CCL.B traded up C$0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$69.05. 103,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,120. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.48. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of C$39.03 and a twelve month high of C$72.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.40.

In other news, Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 1,600 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.72, for a total transaction of C$111,552.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at C$637,938. Also, Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 7,700 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total transaction of C$531,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,268,133. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,437.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.