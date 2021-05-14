Pickle Finance Trading 16.6% Higher This Week (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $22.36 or 0.00044339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $31.19 million and approximately $17.39 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00093565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.81 or 0.01171670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00067895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00115475 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00063261 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,403,573 coins and its circulating supply is 1,394,992 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.