Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 2,013,548 Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) by 497.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,418,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013,548 shares during the period. The Lion Electric accounts for approximately 1.2% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 6.06% of The Lion Electric worth $24,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,840,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,978,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in The Lion Electric by 16.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

NYSE LEV opened at $14.05 on Friday. The Lion Electric Company has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

