Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires Shares of 127,500 Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 127,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,954,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.11% of Robert Half International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,112,000 after buying an additional 1,259,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,104,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 547.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,182 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,216,000 after purchasing an additional 810,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,488,000 after purchasing an additional 613,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.82 and a 12 month high of $91.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.01.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHI. Truist raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

