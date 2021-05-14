Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 262.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 262,845 shares during the period. IHS Markit accounts for approximately 1.7% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.09% of IHS Markit worth $35,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,370,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,096,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,529,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,594,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE INFO opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $63.95 and a 1-year high of $109.34.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

INFO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

