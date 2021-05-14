Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cuts Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $85.41 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.80 and a 52 week high of $91.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.61. The company has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.99%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,801,052 shares of company stock valued at $125,864,368. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.