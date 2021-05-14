Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 24,065 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.11% of LHC Group worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $186.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.72 and a 1-year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.11.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

