Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.07% of Catalent worth $12,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,267 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,394 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

Catalent stock opened at $100.48 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.