Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,058 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 55,058 shares during the period. Xilinx comprises approximately 1.3% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.08% of Xilinx worth $25,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX opened at $114.61 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.45 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Cowen increased their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.47.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

