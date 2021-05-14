Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $15.70 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $15,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $810.81 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $604.96 and a 12 month high of $952.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $867.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $875.61. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 108.83 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,792 shares of company stock valued at $29,631,818. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 target price (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $941.27.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

