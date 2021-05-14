Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $16.71 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,505 shares during the period. Match Group accounts for 0.8% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Match Group were worth $16,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $138.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.70 and its 200-day moving average is $145.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of -209.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,418 shares of company stock worth $28,400,647. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.