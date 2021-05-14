Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $7.71 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $291.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $318.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $302.04 and its 200 day moving average is $270.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

