Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.29% of The Simply Good Foods worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 175,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $941,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $33.18 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $35.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 0.98.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

The Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.