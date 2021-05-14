Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,565 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.09% of Bunge worth $9,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 67,888 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 395,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,918,000 after buying an additional 146,749 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bunge news, Director Bernardo Hees bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.32 per share, with a total value of $507,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at $402,549. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $86,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock opened at $89.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Several research firms have commented on BG. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

