Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $16.57 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 73,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $16,566,000. Danaher makes up approximately 0.8% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $252.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $155.61 and a 1-year high of $261.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

