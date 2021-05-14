Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $7.30 Million in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,302,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $145.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,994 shares of company stock worth $7,031,994. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

