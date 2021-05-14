Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87,761 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 83.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 586,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,868,000 after purchasing an additional 343,120 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.93. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $359,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,571 shares of company stock worth $2,444,211 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

